The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Thursday hosted a public hearing on the FY 2023/2024 budget.
According to its notice, the county is operating with “projected total budget revenue of $63,641,338. Forty-three percent or $27,060,206 of such revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For next fiscal year, the proposed budget has total projected revenue of $61,468,663. Of that amount, 46 percent or $28,116,255 is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.”
The county plans to “increase your ad valorem tax millage rate by 0.55 mills from 45.96 mills to 46.51 mills,” the notice states.
County Administrator Jimmie Ladner presented the budget and said that it includes a three percent pay raise for all employees.
The budget also includes the addition of server rentals; three additional patrol officers in the sheriff’s office; the addition of a full-time animal shelter employee; and a refresh to E-911 system to come out of the gaming fund.
There is $1.24 million budgeted for county roads out of the gaming fund, he said.
“To fund this budget as we’re talking about funding it, it would take a .5 mill increase for E-911. Part of the reason for that, a big part of the reason for that, is the funding source for E-911 is the tax that are on telephone bills,” Ladner said. “It was heavily laden on land lines. As we all know, there’s not many land lines left, so that source has went away. The other portion of the 1.05 increase would be for the solid waste disposal, has nothing to do with the collection contract. The reason for that is two-fold. The first one is, there was a $5 per ton increase on what we actually pay to dispose of it and there’s an increase in the amount of tonnage from last year to this year.”
Ladner said if the county eliminated the recycle dumpsters from solid waste disposal, “that would put us in a position where we would not have to raise that millage to .55 mills.”
Ladner said after speaking with representatives from Waste Management, which handles the solid waste disposal, he learned the primary use of the recycle dumpsters is in Diamondhead; Bay St. Louis is in “distant second;” and Waveland and the county is “insignificant, and I’m using their words, not mine.”
“By doing it that way, the cities would have the option if they wanted to maintain that service or not,” he said. “It would put where it’s being used to pay for it, as opposed to sharing a countywide millage to areas that aren’t using it.”
Ladner said that the county through its millage pays for “all of the disposal of solid waste.”
“E-911, the same thing,” he said. “The county took that on about eight years ago when the funding sources were drying up. Candidly, we were having a hard time getting the other entities to pay their portion. It’s a county service, it’s a basic public safety service, so the decision was made at that time to put it on the millage to cover that cost as opposed to trying to split it between all the entities based on the percentage of the calls that come from the respective entities.”
Ladner said if the board wishes, he can remove the recycle dumpsters, which “if we did that, instead of seeing a 1.05 millage increase countywide, we would see just a .5 increase.”
Ladner added that the school millage also went down by .5.
“What y’all do there is set a millage that covers their budget request,” he said. “You have no choice, all five of you could vote no and we’re still going to set that millage. What they requested, that can be covered with a .5 mill decrease. Outside the city limits as well as in the city of Diamondhead, if we were to do what we’re talking about with the recycle, we would actually see a flat millage rate countywide. Now, that would not be the same within the cities, because they’re in the Bay St. Louis school system, not the county.”
The board agreed to remove the recycling dumpsters.
The board will adopt the FY 2023/2024 budget during a special meeting scheduled for Sept. 14 at 8:15 a.m. and set the tax levy.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.