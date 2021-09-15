Last Monday, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors hosted a budget hearing for fiscal year 2022.
County administrator Eddie Favre said that last year’s total budget was about $56.5 million.
This year’s total proposed budget is $76,683,820, he said, which includes road and bridge funds, debt service, and gaming funds. The county has also decided to reduce the millage rate by 3.02 mills, from 49.010 to 45.990 mills, Favre said.
He added that the biggest reason for the reduction is that the county had just completed a reappraisal.
“If we were to simply go revenue neutral, the tax levy would be somewhere in the neighborhood of 43.3 mills, instead of the 49,” Favre said. “What we’re proposing is that we increase some of the funds by that extra two, two-and-a-half mils and still reduce it by 3 point plus mils.”
Favre said that the county also completed a countywide reappraisal of the valuation of the property within the Hancock County School District — approved by the Department of Revenue — which resulted in an increase in the assessed valuation. A millage rate of 43.020 mils would produce the same amount of revenue from ad valorem taxation on property of the Hancock County School District that was produced in the fiscal year before the property of Hancock County was appraised.
Last year, the HCSD had a tax levy of about 46.13 mils, Favre said.
“To be revenue neutral with them because of the same reappraisal, their millage rate would be 43.02 mils,” Favre said. “Looking at the budget request from the school district, at this point, it appears that they’re proposing an actual increase. They had a debt service fund that was completely paid off and they don’t need the revenues for this coming year and they’re also looking for an increase in revenue. At this point, it appears, rough estimate about a .36 mil increase over last year’s, so it will put it up close to the 47 range as opposed to any sort of reduction.”
The proposed general fund budget is about $26 million, Favre said. Highlights of the budget include a three percent raise for employees; additional staff in the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, IT department, buildings and grounds, seawall fund, and animal shelter.
It also includes anticipated increases of about 10 percent for both employee health insurance and property insurance.
Capital outlay for projects include:
•Continuation of road construction program (gaming, state aid, use tax and road fund) with more than $2 million budgeted.
•Construction of connector road with Lakeshore Road and the Silver Slipper budgeted for $7 million.
•Equipment purchases as requested by various departments for over $1.5 million.
•Almost $1 million budgeted for equipment to maintain the beach in-house.
•GOMESA and America Rescue Funds budgeted for complete beach restoration and continuation of the drainage program in the amount of $8.6 million.
•Bridge repairs and replacements budgeted in the amount of $1.4 million.
•Arena project budgeted for almost $2 million.
•McLeod Park construction project of $2.2 million to be completed.
•Repairs and renovations to all damaged buildings and shelters budgeted in the amount of $1.15 million.
•Holding cell at the old court house budgeted in the amount of $150,000.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, Bay St. Louis Ron Thorp asked whether the county would honor his request to spend $15,000 on a study to explore the benefits of consolidating the Bay-Waveland and Hancock County School Districts.
Thorp said that both school districts began the new school year with a “decrease in enrollment and combined budgets of $87- plus million.”
“BWSD on opening day had an enrollment of 1,526 students in grades K-12, that was down 131 students from last year,” he said. “Hancock County School District had an opening day enrollment of 3,792 students in grades K-12. That was down 357 students from the previous year. In the last six years between the two school districts, the student enrollment is down 997 students. Enrollments are down, budgets are up and taxpayers are paying millions of dollars in duplicity to support two districts that are equal in performance. Consolidation of the two districts frees up millions of dollars to upgrade schools, increase teacher pay, and reduce ad valorem taxes throughout Hancock County.”
Favre said that he did not include a line item in this year’s budget for the $15,000 study.
“My recommendation to the board was to not include it,” he said. “As much as I believe in it, I believe it needs to be looked at, I believe it needs to be done, but until we can guarantee that it’s not taking $15,000 and throwing it in the garbage because there won’t be any consideration for it, I can’t honestly say, let’s spend the money. If we knew something was going to be done with it, I’d be the first to stand up and say let’s do it.”
Thorp said that “nothing is going to happen with these school districts with the money they’re spending until somebody puts pressure on them.”
“You are the source of pressure here in Hancock County,” he said. “And until somebody is willing to put the pressure on the school districts, we’re just going to have millions of dollars wasted each year in duplicity.”
Board president Scotty Adam said that he thinks it does make “absolute sense to go through the process which you’re talking about.”
“But unless you have the support of the people that have the authority to make it happen, you’re going to be throwing money away for nothing,” he said. “Unless you have that support from the state level, whoever has the authority to make that decision, which I would assume it’s the Mississippi Department of Education or whoever that combines school districts. Typically, they won’t or don’t get involved unless it’s a failing school district. I don’t know why, but that’s just the way they handle it.”
Thorp said that he was “disappointed.”
“I thought that maybe at least three of you would have the courage to get this ball rolling,” Thorp said.
He thanked the board for its consideration.
District 1 Supervisor Theresa Ryan said she appreciated all the information Thorp provided.
“I do not think it’s a matter of us not having the courage, because I know all of us have the courage,” she said. “I think, and I agree with Scotty, until we can get the players that can actually make it happen at the state level, I don’t think it would be a wise investment at this time.”
The board adjourned until Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in order to adopt the budget and set the tax levy for FY 2021-2022.
