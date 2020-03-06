The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday hosted a public hearing to determine whether the Frontier RV Park, located at 5028 and 5030 Lower Bay Road, is a menace to the public health and safety of Hancock County.

Anthony Cuevas, the county’s director of Planning and Zoning, building official/inspector, said that the building needs to be condemned. It does not meet International Building Codes, property maintenance codes, the Hancock County Flood Management Ordinance, and there “exists imminent danger to the life, health, and safety of the public due to the dangerous equipment of the electrical system and not maintaining sanitary conditions in regards to the sewer connections being turned off due to lack of payment.”

There is also household garbage piled on the property, he said, and the electrical and water has also been turned off.

Cuevas said that repairs need to be completed immediately by a licensed contractor.

Cuevas said he visited the property about two hours prior to Monday’s hearing.

“There are currently eight RVs on the property,” Cuevas said. “Looks like possibly two still have signs of occupancy. There are three structures, two look like a shed. They are in poor condition as well. There is a mobile home, from the outward appearance, it looks like it’s habitable, but I haven’t been in it.”

Cuevas said that the owners of Frontier Park, LLC are in litigation over ownership and one is interested in selling the property.

As far as remedies, Cuevas said that RVs and structures need to be removed. The remaining electrical system needs to be removed, and brought up to code, he said.

Craig Skinner from Alabama said he has been speaking with the owners and working on a deal to purchase the property.

“Yes, I agree with you all, it was appalling when I first saw the properties,” he said. “At that time, I told people that were there my intentions and that is to come in and do exactly what this gentleman said, bring in containers, dumpsters, loader, bulldozer, whatever I need to do and sweep that place up and clean it out. Completely shut it down and make sure everyone is out of there for a good while until the property is in condition to where I could possibly open it up as a business again.”

Skinner said he anticipates signing a contract regarding ownership within the next month.

The present owners were not at Monday’s hearing. However, Skinner said the owners are supportive of him and will provide monetary help for clean-up efforts.

Board Attorney Gary Yarborough said that if the board declared the property a menace, under statute, the board would have the right to enter the property within a year. The board could also assign a clean-up timeline to the property owners once it makes a determination.

Skinner said he plans to begin the clean-up process in the next couple of weeks and obtain a demolition permit through the present owners.

The board unanimously declared the property a menace to public health and safety.

The board also approved a motion authorizing county personnel to obtain quotes for demolition if the owner does not clean up the property.

In other action during Monday’s regular board meeting:

The board approved payments to Gulf Coast Mental Health for February in the amount of $38,000 and March in the amount of $38,000.

The board approved a resolution supporting local and private legislation to authorize the county to “operate a medical clinic for its employees. Hancock County presently has a non-compete clause with Ochsner Medical Foundation concerning its lease of the Hancock Medical Center; therefore, Hancock County requests that it be statutorily authorized but not required to operate the employee clinic, so that the county may in the future consider the clinic operation to the extent it can resolve this portion of the non-compete with Ochsner.”

Yarborough said that a bill concerning this topic has yet to be written, but the county is expressing its support.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m.