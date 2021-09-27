Last week, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors adopted the $76 million FY 2021-2022 budget and set the tax levy.
Hancock County Administrator Eddie Favre said that 49.01 mills is the current county tax levy and the new tax levy is now 45.96 mills, a 3.05 mill reduction.
“Because of the increase in values and this being a reappraisal year, we realize it’s somewhat of an increase, but this reduces downward because of the extra values that have been included in the assessed valuation,” Favre said.
The current school levy is 45.53 mills, Favre said, and the new school levy is 45.03 mills, a half-mill reduction and will provide the district with the revenues requested.
The total levy is 90.99 mills, Favre said.
This year’s budget totals about $76 million, about $20 million more this year than last year, Favre said.
“The reason for that is that it includes a significant amount of capital,” Favre said. “For instance $7 million for the beach road, money for the arena project, drainage work that needs to be done. There’s a ton of capital projects this year, over and above what we’ve done in the past.”
This year’s budget also includes a three percent raise for employees; additional staff in the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, IT department, buildings and grounds, seawall fund, and the animal shelter.
Capital outlay for projects include:
• Continuation of road construction program (gaming, state aid, use tax and road fund) with more than $2 million budgeted.
• Construction of connector road with Lakeshore Road and the Silver Slipper budgeted for $7 million.
• Equipment purchases as requested by various departments for over $1.5 million.
• Almost $1 million budgeted for equipment to maintain the beach in-house.
• GOMESA and America Rescue Funds budgeted for complete beach restoration and continuation of the drainage program in the amount of $8.6 million.
• Bridge repairs and replacements budgeted in the amount of $1.4 million.
• Arena project budgeted for almost $2 million.
• McLeod Park construction project of $2.2 million to be completed.
• Repairs and renovations to all damaged buildings and shelters budgeted in the amount of $1.15 million.
• Holding cell at the old court house budgeted in the amount of $150,000.
