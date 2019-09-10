The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the FY '20 $23.5 million budget and set tax levies during a recessed meeting.

The total tax levy for all county funds is 49.01 mills and 45.53 for the school district, County Administrator Eddie Favre said.

There is no tax increase with the FY '20 budget.

In a separate motion, the board approved the salaries for EMA Director Brian Adam and Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam. Supervisor Scotty Adam excused himself from the discussion and vote.

The budget includes a three-percent raise for employees and major projects such as the countywide drainage program; McLeod Park expansion; Buccaneer Park; Bay St. Louis Pier No. 5; bridge replacements; the arena project; and paving.

The State of the County Address is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. in the Cypress Ballroom at the Hollywood Casino.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.