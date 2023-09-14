The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Thursday adopted the county’s $70 million FY 23-24 budget.
County comptroller Nancy Kelly said that of that $70 million, “$28 million comes from ad valorem taxes and the other revenues are $33 million.”
The board set the millage at 46.46 up from the previous 45.96 mills.
At last week’s hearing, County Administrator Jimmie Ladner said the budget included a three percent pay raise for all employees; the addition of server rentals; three additional patrol officers in the sheriff’s office; the addition of a full-time animal shelter employee; a refresh to the E-911 system to come out of the gaming budget; and $1.24 million budgeted for county roads out of the gaming fund.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.
