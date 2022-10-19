Constance Cares for Cancer fundraising parade is this Saturday, Oct. 22.
Waveland native Michael Joseph founded the non-profit in memory of his mother, Constance Joseph of Waveland, who passed away in 2012 from colon cancer.
Long before his mother became ill, Michael vowed that, once he found his own success, he would return to his hometown and give back.
Michael is a real estate agent in Houston, Texas.
Through Constance Cares for Cancer, Michael provides financial support for local families battling cancer.
Its mission is to “provide people with the proper tools and resources needed to help educate, fight, and understand how the body reacts to cancer. We understand the mental, physical, spiritual, and financial strain it takes on a person and their family and the best way to ensure we do not allow history to repeat itself is through education.”
The annual Constance Cares for Cancer parade is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. It begins at the Washington Street Pier in Bay St. Louis, travels down Beach Boulevard, and ends at Gulfside Assembly, located at 950 S. Beach Blvd.
A community health and resource fair will be held immediately following the parade at Gulfside Assembly. It is sponsored in part by Constance Cares for Cancer and Hancock County Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Admission to the event is free. Food vendors will be available.
Learn more about Constance Cares for Cancer through Facebook; constancecaresforcancer.org; and constancecares4cancer@gmail.com.
