Community replaces roof for Waveland native and veteran

Several community members and organizations banded together in Waveland on Saturday to repair the roof of local U.S. Army veteran Emanuel Antoine — or, as he is more affectionately known, Uncle Spanky.
Antoine was drafted into the Army when he was 18, right out of high school in 1966.
He was stationed in K Town in Germany for 18 months.
“Our company stayed on alert to go to Vietnam, but we never did go,” he said.
He was a shop foreman for the Army.
Antoine said he served for two years and came back home to Waveland.
He married Phyllis Johnson in 1967.
The pair had two children, Deanna and Emanuel Jr. They also have two grandchildren.
His daughter Deanna said her father was known as the neighborhood mechanic.
“They always came to him asking questions,” she said. “He was always willing to help them fix their cars. They still come to him for advice. That’s something he loves.”
Deanna said his grandson is now interested in becoming a machinery mechanic, something that makes his grandfather proud.
His roof was damaged during Hurricane Zeta and FEMA denied him assistance, his daughter said.
“We’ve been trying to maintain and get him a roof, but it’s been hard,” she said.
Antoine said his nephew, Michael Joseph, told him, “don’t worry about it, we’ll get you something.”
Antoine said he feels great about his new roof.
“When it rains, I got to put pots on the floor to catch the water,” he said. “This will mean a lot to me to get that roof fixed.”
When Deanna heard about Joseph’s and the community’s offer to build a new roof, she said she was overwhelmed.
“People that care about you that much to drop what they are doing to help really means something to me and my family,” she said.
Adam Lemay, who served in U.S. Army from 1990 to 1993 as an infantry soldier in combat, helped with the roof repair on Saturday.
“I would recommend every young man the age of 18 that has no career go to the military because it will definitely give you good guidance,” Lemay said. “It feels to great to help the community and help a veteran.”
Dwayne Acker served in the U.S. Navy for three years and served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
Acker said he joined the Navy for “change” in 1989 and that he “loved” it.
He said that Joseph called people in the neighborhood to action to fix Antoine’s roof.
“Family, community, and everybody helping,” Acker said.
Joseph said that several community organizations including Waveland Helping Hands Community Organization, Gulfside Assembly, Retrofit, Hancock Count NAACP, Krewe of Real People, St. Rose Outreach and Recovery, Nique’s Journey, Futrhro Training, Pearlington Impact, Waveland Community Unity Organization, and Temple Building Nutrition all played a part in ensuring materials and volunteers were available for the new roof. Dumpster Guy also donated the use of a dumpster.
Any leftover materials will be donated to another senior citizen in need, he said. Joseph asked if anyone has any leftover roofing materials they are willing to donate to contact him at 832-265-7791.
“That’s our goal for now,” he said. “There are still too many blue tarps around here.
As of Sunday, Antoine has a brand new 25-year roof, Joseph said.
He said that it was important to also enlist the help of fellow veterans to honor Antoine.
“Everybody played a part, some donated shingles, some donated food,” he said.
About 30 people volunteered to repair the roof, he said.
“We just want to honor him (Antoine) for the veteran that he is,” Joseph said. “He has a special place in my life. I would watch him bend over backwards to make his marriage work, his life work so he could be there for his children. Where I see a lot of men leaving their children, running away from their responsibilities. Watching him stand there and make sure he gave his children every opportunity to succeed, it really does something for me as a man. We all needed to do what we can to help him because I know he carried the community when I was a kid.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.