The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers from across the state and region helped to escort the fallen Lt. Michael Boutte’s body back to Bay St. Louis on Tuesday. All Hancock County fire departments and other first-responders also paid respects by lining the roadways, some raising their flags as their men and women stood at attention in front of their departments’ engines. Many members of the community also crowded in the streets with their hats held tightly against their chests while bowing their heads. Bay St Louis Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Avery said while police may wear a different badge then firefighters, they are still all first-responders and the pain is certainly felt throughout their brotherhood, too. “We are praying for the Hancock County Sheriffs Office, Dispatch, as well as the entire community and most of all his family,” Avery said. “His loss will forever be felt and weigh on the hearts of all those whose lived he’s impacted.”