Hundreds of people gathered at Bay High’s J.D. McCullough Stadium Thursday evening in a solemn candlelight vigil to memorialize fallen policemen Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, who lost their lives Wednesday in the line of duty.
“Today, the Bay St. Louis Police Department is broken-hearted and our spirits may be crushed,” Police Chief Toby Schwartz said, “but we who remain remember our fallen brothers, and we will not give up the fight.”
Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were shot and killed Wednesday after responding to a call for service at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis. The officers spoke for several minutes with Ocean Springs-resident Amy Anderson, who was sitting in her car in the parking lot with her young daughter, when Anderson reportedly shot both officers from inside the vehicle. Anderson also died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Initially, it was reported that Anderson’s wound was self-inflicted, but state Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell confirmed to media on Friday that testing indicates she died from a round from Estorffe's weapon.
At Thursday’s ceremony, Schwartz thanked the members of the community for their support in this difficult time.
“We appreciate your being here for us today and letting us be a part of it,” he said.
Schwartz said Robin was a 12-year law enforcement veteran, having served at the Waveland Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Bay P.D. in 2019.
“He was promoted to sergeant because he was a true police officer and a natural leader,” Schwartz said.
Robin was a California-native, Schwartz said. When he was younger, he and his family moved around to places like Hawaii and New York before finally settling down here because the Bay-area offers what “everyone wants in life,” which is a “community that cares.”
Robin was proud of his family, and incredibly proud of his granddaughter, Schwartz said, and despite being a “tough guy, he had a soft side.”
Estorffe grew up in the law enforcement community, Schwartz said, his father Ian Estorffe having served with several agencies over the years.
He initially served at the Combat Readiness Training Center “at a very young age,” Schwartz said before joining the Bay P.D.
“He was an inspiring young officer,” Schwartz said, “just like his sergeant. Branden was destined for very great things. He was tactically sound, he was pro-active, just like his sergeant. … It was because of them that you and we, all of us, have a safer community. They were there, every night.
“But on their patrol on the morning of Dec. 14 — it’s a time we all may wish we could forget. However, we’re going to remember it and honor them. We all know that any night, any shift, could be our last.”
All law enforcement officers “go out there to protect you, for the common good you believe in,” Schwartz said.
“We will continue to serve and protect the people of Bay St. Louis and our community.”
Schwartz quoted Matthew’s Beatitudes: “Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
“Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe were peacemakers and now they’re God’s children. They may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.”
Bay High School Principal Amy Necaise also thanked the crowd for attending, and said she hoped the vigil will help the community heal.
“May this light guide us forward toward health and peace and showing our support to the men and women of the Bay St. Louis Police Department,” she said.
Main Street United Methodist Church Pastor Terry Hilliard said the light from the candles should give us all hope.
“At times like these, it feels like the darkness has won,” she said, that “no matter how much good we do in the world, no matter how much light one offers, the darkness takes over. … (But) when the light shines in the darkness, the darkness does not overcome it.”
“I want to you look around as we stand with you in the darkness,” Hilliard said to the Bay St. Louis police and Robin and Estorffe’s families. “We can’t begin to imagine your grief, but we want you to know you’re not in the darkness by yourselves. We carry the light for you and hold you in our hearts. We want you to know that the darkness cannot and will not overcome your light.
“Our lights are shining here tonight, and we pray it will bring you hope.”
Thursday’s vigil also included performances by the Bay High School choir and band. Bay-Waveland Middle School student performed “Taps.”
Funeral services for Robin and Estorffe will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and services will begin at 12 noon. Upon conclusion of the services, both officers will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD) has an account to accept donations for fallen officers.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the families may mail or hand deliver donations to their office at 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS 39503. Checks are to be made payable to Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, and designate the Fallen Officer Fund in the memo line of the check.
Additionally, SMPDD has a bank account at Hancock Whitney Bank to receive donations for fallen officers. The name of the bank account is “Southern Mississippi Planning Fallen Officer Fund.” Donations can be made at any Hancock Whitney branch.
For those wishing to donate online, you may go to www.smpdd.com homepage and click on the Fallen Officer Fund “Donate” button to donate via PayPal to the Fallen Officer Fund.
Donations to SMPDD are tax deductible.
