Not long after Gov. Tate Reeves announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the semester, the staff at Hancock High School came up with a plan to honor this year’s senior class of 2020.
The Hancock High Education Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, created a GoFundMe account on April 15 to help “surprise” the school’s 300 seniors.
In less than 20 hours, the foundation reached its goal of $7,000.
As of Friday afternoon, that total stood at $8,571 and rising.
Hancock High School principal Tara Ladner said that she has been overwhelmed at how “responsive and generous,” the community has been.
“There’s no better place to live, learn, and work than Hancock County,” she said. “The predominant trait in our area is to want to help people. We are very, very grateful. We put this out there and were overwhelmed by the generosity. They took a blind leap of faith and know that we will be good stewards with their money.”
Ladner said that Hancock’s commencement ceremony has been postponed until it is safe to gather again. She said that the “overwhelming feeling” from parents and students is to have a traditional ceremony.
But Ladner said she doesn’t think anyone will be disappointed with the surprise they are working on.
She added that it will be unveiled in about two weeks.
Ladner said that some students have unique situations, such as joining the military and/or other commitments that may keep them from attending the postponed commencement ceremony.
“The superintendent and I are committed to having personal ceremonies for those students,” Ladner said.
She added that she has the “best” staff that are “truly there to celebrate the students and their milestones.”
“They are committed to the students and all they do,” she said. “They are willing to work and get it done.”
Ladner had a message for Hancock County’s 2020 graduating class. Their senior year began with the loss of their “beloved, friend and classmate,” Emily Goss.
“We want our seniors to know that we love them and are still here for them,” she said. “This too shall pass. We know that character built during times like this will serve well in the future. The kids I work with every day have already done great things. Everything is just postponed. We are firmly committed to celebrating them and their milestone as we have others. All of our teachers and staff miss them. They are why we do what we do.”
