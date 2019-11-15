It’s time to start sprucing up your rides, shining your marching shoes, and polishing your jingle bells for the 12th Annual Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade.

The fun happens on Saturday, Dec. 7, when Santa and his entourage roll through Old Town to the historic L&N train depot where the party continues with the Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival.

Marching groups, bands, social clubs, school and children’s organizations, golf carts, classic cars, motorcycles, and individuals are all welcome to participate. Don’t forget to wear your festive Christmas attire! The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of Necaise Ave. and Main St. It will head down Main to Beach Blvd., turn right, and proceed up Court St., turn left onto Second St., and turn right onto Union St., ending at the depot. Participants must be lined up on Necaise Ave. no later than 10:15 a.m. Anyone interested should contact the Hancock County Tourism Bureau at 463-9222 for additional information and to pick up the necessary parade entry and waiver forms.