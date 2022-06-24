Jim and Catherine MacPhaille, members of Mississippi Coastal Development, LLC on Friday announced the sale of the Coast Inn/Barnacle Bills to the owners of Claiborne Hill.
Coast Inn is located at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 603 in Waveland.
“Three years of unexpected challenges began with attempts to secure a name brand hotel that would have been well suited for the location,” the MacPhailles said in a release. “Then came the pandemic, followed by two hurricanes, including Ida, which caused excessive structural damage and plenty of insurance hassles. Throughout the journey, we rejected countless offers from businesses we knew were less than ideal for this important intersection. This site deserves so much more, and we are thrilled that we finally found a like minded buyer who wants to improve Hwy. 90 as we intended. Their short term plan is to demolish the property. Given their history, we are confident that their future development will be well suited and appropriate for the gateway in Waveland.”
The MacPhailles also thanked the residents and Waveland Mayor Mike Smith for their patience.
The property was formerly owned by the Lady family for about 40 years and was also previously known as The Waveland Resort and Holiday Inn.
