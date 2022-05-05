Coast Electric hosted a special event last week to introduce Hancock County customers to its new CoastConnect high-speed internet service.
Ron Barnes, CEO of Coast Electric and CoastConnect, welcomed participants to the event Friday at Pearl River Community College’s Waveland campus.
“We have now served more than 7,500 customers” in northern Hancock County, Barnes said, which previously had little access to high-speed internet service, “and we are working our way south as well.
Barnes said Coast Electric projects it will be able to offer the service to the rest of Hancock County and western Harrison County by the end of the year.
“By the time it’s all done, we’ll have about 45,000 miles of fiberoptic lines out there.”
Barnes said that Coast Electric began working toward that goal in 2018, and the 2019 Mississippi Broadband Act — designed to permit rural electric cooperatives to provide high-speed internet to their customers — helped make it a reality.
Then the pandemic hit, Barnes said, and the need for high-speed internet access became greater than ever.
“When people ask why we’re doing this,” Barnes said, “it’s because who else would provide the service in rural areas?”
Barnes said CoastConnect is “Just as good as any service in any big city,” and is was built “by local people.”
Another advantage, he said, is that doing it locally meant there was 24-hour service protection.
“If anything goes wrong with your service, we’ve made a pledge to have you back up and running within 24 hours,” Barnes said.
Coast Connect is offered at two different speeds and prices — Quick Connect (100 Mbps) for $55 a month; and GigConnect (1Gbps) for $85 a month.
“We are now offering services that every community needs” and can be proud of, Barnes said.
For more, vist www.coastconnect.com or call 877-969-3884.
