In partnership with CoBank, a national cooperative bank that serves utilities in rural America, Coast Electric Power Association has issued grants to local food pantries through the bank’s Sharing Success program. Sharing Success is a fund that allows CoBank members to apply for grants and receive matching funds for local organizations. Coast Electric recently proposed matching grants for three local food pantries to help ease the burden on families in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through the Sharing Success program, Coast Electric was able to secure $9,900 in funds from CoBank, meaning a total donation of $19,800 to distribute to Manna Ministries in Pearl River County, Hancock County Food Pantry in Hancock County and Feeding the Gulf Coast in Harrison County. Each organization will receive $6,600 to provide food to local families in need of assistance.
“Our country is facing a crisis unlike anything we have ever seen, and many families are experiencing significant hardships due to this virus,” said Coast Electric President and CEO Ron Barnes. “We’re proud to partner with CoBank and these local non-profits to help out our friends and neighbors in need as we navigate these uncertain times.”
As a not-for-profit cooperative, Coast Electric is driven by a set of seven principles, one of which is showing concern for the community. To learn more about Coast Electric and its community efforts, visit www.coastepa.com.
