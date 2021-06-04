The famed Budweiser Clydesdales are hoofing it back to Bay St. Louis today, Friday, June 4, in conjunction with the 2021 Jeepin’ the Coast Celebration.
“We are so excited to partner with Jeepin' The Coast to bring the hitch to their events,” according to a social media post by Mitchell Distributing, which also sponsored the horses’ appearances here in 2019 and 2020.
The Clydesdales will parade through the Bay starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Mayor Mike Favre said.
The parade is scheduled to begin at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor, then turn right on Beach Boulevard to Ulman, Ulman to Second Street, Second to Main, Main back to Beach Blvd, Beach to Union, ending at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot to load back up.
Jeepin’ the Coast kicked off on Thursday in Pass Christian.
Tripletails will host the Jeepin' after-party, starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, JTC will primarily roll through Long Beach, Gulfport and Biloxi, but return to the Bay at 9:30 a.m. at Anita’s Bar, 828 Hwy. 90, to begin the “See Ya Later Sunday” cruise.
Anheuser-Busch began the clydesdale tradition in 1933 to mark the end of Prohibition, delivering cases of beer to the then-mayor of New York and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
