One of the biggest annual festivals on the Coast is scheduled to return this week in Bay St. Louis for the first time since the pandemic began — Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church will host the 37th annual Crab Fest this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“Crab Fest is back,” event chairman James “Jimmy” Osbourn said Tuesday. “We have the same great food we’ve always had. We’re going to have over a 150 craft booths, We’ve got the rides for the young people, and as far as food, we’ve got boiled crabs, boiled shrimp, stuffed crab potatoes, hot dogs, hamburgers, and all the crab specialties and New Orleans favorites people love, plus funnel cakes, snowballs, cotton candy and a whole lot more.
“It’s right here on the beach in beautiful Bay St. Louis, it’s a great, fun family event.”
The gates will be open at the Crab Fest grounds from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. all three days of the festival, Osbourn said.
Crab Fest is also bringing back its stellar live music line-up, Osbourn said.
On Thursday, Monsters at Large with special guest Shea Michaels are scheduled to perform from 7-11 p.m.
On Friday, Ross Grisham is scheduled to perform from 2-6 p.m. and the Chee Weez are scheduled form 8-11 p.m.
ON Saturday, JC & the Baytown Groove are scheduled to perform from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Cat 6 will perform from 6:30-11 p.m.
In addition to the food, carnival rides and live music, Crab Fest will include a 5K Crab Run on Friday starting at 7 p.m.; a 50/50 raffle and a $1,000 raffle; plus a raffle for a full-grown palm tree valued at more than $1,000 donated by South Beach Palm.
Osbourn has been on the Crab Fest Committee for the past 30 years, but this is his first year as chairman for the event.
“We’ve got four major sponsors, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel, Mitchell Distributing —the Budweiser people, United Coca-Cola and Direct Auto Sales right out there on Hwy. 603, and we really want to thank them,” Osbourn said.
“I’d like to also say thanks to others who have donated and helped with this year’s Crab Fest.
“The hurricane damaged our pavilions pretty badly (last year), but we have come back bigger and better than ever and it’s going to be a good time for the whole family.”
