The city of Diamondhead has a new city councilman -- Charles S. "Chuck" Clark on Tuesday defeated Melissa Reed Graves in a special election to fill the Ward 4 council seat vacated by former Councilman Kodie Koenenn after he was elected to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

"It was a great win for Ward 4 and a great win for Diamondhead, I do believe," Clark said Tuesday after the election. "We're just going to try to make Ward 4 better and see what kind of issues and problems we can fix and improve."

Clark earned 265 votes on Tuesday, compared to Graves' 55. As of Tuesday evening, City Clerk Jeanie Klein said, there were seven affidavit ballots remaining to be counted, but they obviously wouldn't affect the outcome of the election.

Election commission members said Tuesday that voting had been brisk, considering there was only one position on the ballot.

"Compared to our last special election, it was a good turn-out," Klein said.

The election results won't be certified until the affidavit ballots are counted, Klein said. That should happen some time on Wednesday, and Clark could be sworn in right away.

"He'll definitely be sworn in by the next council meeting," she said.

Clark said he had already been in contact with other members of the city council.

""i've been congratulated by just about every member on the council and we're all looking forward to working together," he said.