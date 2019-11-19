The city of Waveland is gearing up to host "Christmas on Coleman," on Saturday, Dec. 7.

"We are very committed to making Christmas on Coleman an event that all members of our communities, young and old, can enjoy," event coordinator Kristen Tusa said.

In addition to a Christmas parade, guests can enjoy taking pictures with Santa Claus, caroling, hot chocolate, cookies, and popcorn, Tusa said.

The carolers scheduled to sing include those from Hancock Middle School, Hancock High School, and St. Rose Traditional Choir.

There will be a Christmas workshop where children will have the opportunity to make their own crafts to take home, Tusa said.

Members of the Hancock Junior Auxiliary will be on hand to help children write letters to Santa and do "glister," Tusa said. There will also be someone on site facepainting.

The museum and art gallery will also be open.

The city is also seeking participants for the parade, which will usher in Santa Claus and end with the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Town Green.

Tusa said they are seeking golf carts, marching groups, small floats, or a group of residents interested in dressing in festive clothing and marching in the parade.

Tusa said that they are also seeking businesses which would like to sponsor craft materials, prizes, and/or an activity.

The deadline to sign up to participate is Dec. 1, Tusa said.

A parade entry form can be found on our website at www.seacoastecho.com.

Christmas on Coleman is scheduled for Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The parade begins at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Tusa at kristentusa@gmail.com or 228-209-7399 or Tammy Fayard at tfayard@waveland-ms.gov or 228-467-4134.