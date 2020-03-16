The city of Bay St. Louis on Monday declared the “existence of a local emergency” due to the nationwide spread of Coronavirus.
According to a proclamation issued by Mayor Mike Favre and the Bay St. Louis City Council on Monday, “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen” due to the virus and “necessitate the existence of a local emergency in order to provide for the health and safety of the citizens and the protection of their property within the affected jurisdiction.”
The situation will be reviewed every 30 days until the local emergency is no longer needed, according to the proclamation.
“This will open up avenues for federal resources as the need arises,” Favre said in a Facebook post.
Favre said the situation is still fluid and city officials are meeting this morning to determine what further precautions to take.
“We’re looking at different things now,” Favre said. “We’re not sure on (closing) our parks and all, we’re going to discuss that a little bit further as we go.
“We’re concerned about keeping our employees and citizens safe.”
Favre said the city would have additional information available before noon on Monday.
