Some might describe 2005’s Hurricane Katrina as fierce. But Mississippians turned out be fiercer and none more so than LiLi Stahler-Murphy.
Gov. Tate Reeves, along with local officials, gathered at the Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum to mark the occasion and officially dedicate the museum to its co-founder, LiLi, who passed away on July 12 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
Saturday marked the 15th anniversary of the day that Hurricane Katrina roared ashore, taking with her the lives of many residents, homes, businesses, etc.
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said that, just prior to her passing, LiLi got to see the new museum sign that now bears her name. The museum is now the Waveland’s LiLi Stahler-Murphy Ground Zero Hurricane Museum.
“It is a pleasure, on behalf of myself and the Board of Aldermen, to make that dedication to Mrs. LiLi,” Smith said. “She was one of those people that made an impression on you and the impression was that if you didn’t go her direction, get out of the way.”
Smith said that the reason the Ground Zero museum exists today is through the efforts of LiLi and Basil Kennedy.
“It was an honor for me to know her, to love her as much as I did,” Smith said.
Reeves said it was a “privilege” to be in Waveland on Saturday.
“As we think about today, we think about the 15th anniversary, we must remember those that we lost in Hurricane Katrina,” Reeves said. “A lot of good Mississippians lost their lives. We also must look towards the future. We cannot change the past but we can affect the future. The thing that came out of Hurricane Katrina and the absolute devastation that occurred here in Hancock County and across our Coast is we proved to the world the resiliency of our people. We showed the world that you might can knock us down, you might can punch us in our face, but we’ll get right back up, going back to work helping ourselves and helping our neighbors.”
Reeves said that Saturday’s occasion provided an opportunity to honor LiLi.
“We all know that there were a lot of people who contributed to this museum,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in this room, there’s a lot of people in this community that contributed to Waveland coming back after Katrina. But there is no one more responsible than Mrs. LiLi.”
Reeves said that he knew LiLi was a “tireless public servant” who cared about her community and worked “tirelessly to make sure, not only as an elected official, not only as an aldermen of Waveland, but just as someone who loved her community. Over the years and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and literally up until the day she passed away.”
“No one could ask more of an elected official than to truly care about her constituents and truly care about her community,” Reeves said. “She embodied that. This museum, in my mind, is one of a kind. It’s one of a kind because Mrs. LiLi had a vision and she had a plan. She wanted to tell a story that we all want told. And that is the story of Hancock County and the story about Mississippi. When we think about the resiliency of Mississippians, I can’t help but think about this museum and the fact that it embodies that resiliency of Mississippians in the aftermath of Katrina.”
Reeves said the success of the museum can be attributed to LiLi’s hard work and dedication.
LiLi’s husband Donald Murphy said that the family was “very honored.”
“She worked very hard and deserved recognition,” he said. “Now, we have to carry on and make sure everything she wanted goes on.”
Donald said when LiLi learned of the honor prior to her passing, she felt honored and humbled.
“At the same time, she was proud to be recognized for her work,” Donald said. “I’m glad that she knew about it before she passed.”
Donald said that LiLi’s road to opening the museum was often frustrating, time consuming, but it turned out to be some of her “proudest moments.”
“The fact that it (the museum) stayed open, the attendance and the upcoming Smithsonian exhibit,” Donald said. “The museum board is now tasked with making it a total success.”
Later this year, through a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street division, the Mississippi Humanities Council is bringing “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a portable multi-kiosk exhibit to six counties in Mississippi, a release from Mississippi Humanities states. Each site will also develop a local complementary exhibit and public programs in conjunction with the event.
The museum’s current board members are: Board Chairman Bernie Cullen; Secretary Suzanne Cotter; Treasurer Basil Kennedy; Dr. Bill Bradford; Mark Duffy; Bobbie Tate; Donna Cowart Martin; Rick Hill; Janita Cole; and Randy Ponder. The board’s ex officio members are Museum Director Linda Aiavolasiti and Assistant Director Kathy Brooks.
The museum is housed in a historic building built in 1927, which once housed Waveland Elementary School. The building is city-owned and was the only building left standing on Coleman Avenue after Hurricane Katrina. It is on the National Historic Registry.
A blue line on the wall represents how high the water rose in the building, which was 11 to 11 1/2 feet. The numbers represent the timeline.
There are a number of quilts on display made by Solveig Wells, who used fabric she found in various places after Katrina.
There is an oral history room which features the film, “When Wind and Water Speak.”
There are several display cases which feature newspaper articles, MREs, cans of water, and other memorabilia from after Hurricane Katrina.
The mosaic room features artwork from local children, which depicts their feelings regarding Hurricane Katrina.
The auditorium is filled with pictures taken the day before Hurricane Katrina.
The H.C. Porter Room features black and white pictures along with narrative summaries.
On the lawn outside the museum is a stone monolith. The names of those whose lives were lost during Hurricane Katrina are etched in its stone.
Donald said that one of the things LiLi loved most about Waveland was the friendliness of its people.
“We knew everybody when we went to the stores,” he said. “We would go walking in the morning and a 30-minute walk would turn into an hour walk because we would talk to people we knew.”
In a March interview with the Sea Coast Echo, LiLi spoke about her love for Waveland.
“I love it here,” she said. “I made a vow to see the beach every day. It’s so pretty, like Heaven on Earth.”
