The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday morning that the chance for a tropical storm system to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next two days has increased to 80 percent.
“Confidence continues to increase that very heavy rainfall will occur in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi,” according to the agency’s statement. “There is a HIGH (80 percent) chance of tropical cyclone development over the next two days. There is a HIGH (90 percent) chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days.”
The system could impact the northern Gulf Coast region starting Friday through the weekend, the EMA said.
“Without a formed system, there is still uncertainty on any specific impacts, but the greatest concern remains heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding,” according to the release. “Preliminary rainfall forecast amounts are expected to mostly range from 4-10 inches with some areas possibly seeing greater than 10-inch amounts. We emphasize this is preliminary, and amounts could shift lower or higher, depending on the exact tract, size and speed of movement of the tropical system.”
Increased tides will be possible, the agency said, with coastal inundation of one-to-three feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are also possible inside bands of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, beginning as early as late Friday afternoon.
