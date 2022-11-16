For the first time in more than 70 years, there will not be a member of the Dolph Kellar family running for office in Hancock County when next year’s election is held.
Longtime Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar will retire when his current term in office ends in December 2023. He has been elected to seven consecutive terms for a total of 28 years, making him the longest serving Chancery Clerk in Hancock County history. He surpasses A.G. “Red” Favre who held the office for 20 years.
The family’s legacy of public service began with Kellar’s father, Dolph Kellar, who was elected to the Hancock County School Board in 1949 and served as a member for 13 years. The elder Kellar then was elected to the Board of Supervisors and served for 28 years, retiring in December 1995, on the day Tim Kellar was first sworn in as Chancery Clerk. “I signed my father’s last payroll check issued by the county after some 41 years in public service,” Tim Kellar said. He still has that check as a keepsake.
Kellar said he decided to retire from office “after much prayer and deliberation. I feel like it’s been my calling in life to serve the public.”
Starting with his first term in January 1996, Kellar’s duties have included serving as county treasurer and auditor and clerk to the county supervisors, chancery court judges and as county land record clerk.
In addition to his Chancery Clerk responsibilities for his first 14 years in office, Kellar was county administrator during the years that included Hurricane Katrina cleanup and recovery. Those additional duties included serving as the county’s public information officer.
Kellar is a fourth generation native of Hancock County and is a lifelong resident. He and his wife, Jean, have two sons, Jordan and Evan. Evan and his wife, Mallory, have a daughter, Emmi.
Kellar’s civic involvement has included memberships in the Jaycees, Lion’s Club, Rotary Club, Hancock Historical Society, Sons of the American Legion, Waveland Civic Organization, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Bay St. Louis Masonic Lodge, Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Hancock County Leadership, the Mississippi Association of County Administrators and past president of the Mississippi Chancery Clerks’ Association.
Kellar said he has always looked forward to going to work every day and will miss working with his deputy clerks and colleagues and serving the public from his corner office in the historic courthouse “that has stood so long.”
“I’ve been fortunate to serve alongside the supervisors and other officials who have made my job so enjoyable and allowed me to be part of the most positive growth in the history of Hancock County,” he said, citing the post-Katrina recovery, Stennis Space Center’s activities and the Port and Harbor Commission’s economic development successes. “It has been my honor to serve Hancock County.”
Kellar said over the years he has simplified county government operations with the public in mind, allowing residents to be a part of the process. “I always looked to make county government more user-friendly and not so intimidating for the general public,” he said. “We worked toward transparency, allowing the public to be part of the operation of the county.”
Kellar said he looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement and staying involved and active in the community. “I would like to continue all the great relationships I’ve made in and around Hancock County. That’s my goal,” he said.
