The case of a Perkinston man accused of molesting several boys ages 5-14 over the course of years is headed to a Hancock County grand jury.
Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Keith Ladner, 40, on Nov. 4. He was charged with 10 counts of molestation, three counts of sexual battery and three counts of producing child pornography for allegedly assaulting several boys he brought in to do farm work.
The alleged incidents apparently occurred a few years ago, but one of the boys told his parents about recently, and his parents then started contacting the families of other boys they knew who had worked on the farm.
Hancock Sheriff’s investigators testified in a preliminary hearing before Justice Court Judge Desmond Hoda on Thursday that when they executed a search warrant at Ladner’s home, they found an assortment of digital camera cards with sexually explicit images of the boys.
Hoda determined there was enough evidence in the case to send it on to the Hancock County Grand jury.
As of press time Tuesday, Ladner remained incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail in lieu of nearly $1 million in bonds.
Sheriff’s officials said there may be more witnesses in the case, and asked anyone with information to report it to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900.
