CASA of Hancock County on Saturday hosted its biggest Touch a Truck event ever at the Hancock County Government Annex
“We estimate that we had somewhere between 900 and a thousand children,” CASA Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin said. “It was by far the biggest event we’ve ever hosted.
This year’s event featured more than 35 vehicles from multiple public and private agencies, Chauvin said, including the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Electric, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Coastal Environmental Services, Waste Management and many more.
There were also 10 educational booths set up by various agencies.
Chauvin said the Touch A Truck event gives local children and adults alike a chance to fulfill those childhood curiosities while learning and interacting with the businesses of the community. Touch A Truck is different than a car show. Kids can interact with not only the trucks, but with the “heroes” that drive and operate them. They can hear the sirens, watch the tractor bucket move, and learn about the safety of the vehicles through fun and interactive games.
While other places have Touch A Truck-style events, Chauvin said, “ours is different. Most people do them as a fundraiser, charging a couple of dollars for the children to participate. Our event is free and we do it as a way to give back to the community, because the community has been so supportive of the CASA mission.”
Sponsors for this year’s event included His Way, LLC, Coast Environmental Services, DNA Underground, Lombardo Industries, Domino’s Pizza, Waterslides of the Coast LLC, King Waste, The First Bank, Compton Engineering, Butler Snow LLP, Coke, Sun South, Coast Transit Authority, Waste Management, Hancock County Excel by 5, and Keesler Federal Credit Union.
CASA of Hancock County provides abused and neglected children with quality advocacy in the court system and to secure a safe, permanent, and nurturing home for them by recruiting, training and supporting a diverse network of Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.
To learn more or to become a volunteer, call 228-344-0419.
