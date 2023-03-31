CASA of Hancock County is scheduled to host its biggest Touch a Truck event ever at the Hancock County Government Annex from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, April 1.
“We estimate that we had somewhere between 900 and a thousand children,” at last year’s event, CASA Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin said.
“A record number of vehicles and booths (are) lined up for this year’s CASA Touch a Truck,” she said. “Make plans to come out with your kids or grandkids and enjoy the day with us.”
This year’s event will also include a visit from the Easter Bunny and the Biloxi Shuckers mascot, Schooner.
Chauvin said the Touch A Truck event gives local children and adults alike a chance to fulfill those childhood curiosities while learning and interacting with the businesses of the community. Touch A Truck is different than a car show. Kids can interact with not only the trucks, but with the “heroes” that drive and operate them. They can hear the sirens, watch the tractor bucket move, and learn about the safety of the vehicles through fun and interactive games.
While other places have Touch A Truck-style events, Chauvin said, “ours is different. Most people do them as a fundraiser, charging a couple of dollars for the children to participate. Our event is free and we do it as a way to give back to the community, because the community has been so supportive of the CASA mission.”
And in a continuing effort to aid the community, Chauvin said, this year’s Touch a Ttruck will also offer a collection point for supplies to help people in Rolllng Fork, Silver City and other areas of the state which were devastated by tornadoes last Friday.
“We will have a collection point set up on Saturday where you all can drop off supplies,” Chauvin said. “We are currently coordinating to have the supplies brought directly to the Delta! Of course it isn’t required to bring items to the event, but wanted to provide a location to collect any donations our community wanted to put together! After-all, community giveback was the reason the CASA Touch A Truck event was established!”
CASA of Hancock County provides abused and neglected children with quality advocacy in the court system and to secure a safe, permanent, and nurturing home for them by recruiting, training and supporting a diverse network of Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.
To learn more or to become a volunteer, call 228-344-0419.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.