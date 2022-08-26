This month, CASA of Hancock County celebrated two years since Remi, the Canine Companions® black labrador joined their staff. Remi is a certified facility dog that was bred, trained, and certified in more than 40 commands to interact with clients. Canine Companions facility dogs are trustworthy in professional environments and can motivate and inspire clients with special needs.
Together, Remi and her handler Naomi Strawhorn form the Courthouse Facility Dog Team. Naomi Strawhorn serves as the Victim Services Coordinator with CASA of Hancock County. Since being placed with Strawhorn on August 6, 2020, Remi has served 60 child victims of abuse/neglect for over 86 hours of direct service in courtrooms, forensic interviews, juvenile detention, and residential facilities. Remi accompanied her handler to over 250 hearings in various settings and is a constant comfort to child welfare professionals in Hancock County. Handler Strawhorn maintains Remi’s special diet, training, and certification as the Courthouse Facility Dog Team continues to provide impactful service to children in Hancock County and nearby areas. One mother explained her gratitude for Remi when after her daughter had experienced a highly traumatic day, “all she could talk about was Remi.” Strawhorn says, “I couldn’t ask for a better partner. Other child welfare professionals always tell me that they need Remi to help them after they have a stressful day or need a smile.”
Remi is supported by the Jack A. & Gertrude W. Wilson Animal Welfare Fund, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis, and her medical care is sponsored by Dr. West with Pet Haven Veterinary Hospital. There are always ways to support this unique project. If you are interested in making a donation you can do so by visitng our website www.casahancockcounty.org or by mail: CASA of Hancock County, 644 Dunbar Avenue, Bay St. Louis 39520
