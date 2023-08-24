A Hancock County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted a Carriere woman for a 2021 traffic accident that claimed the life of a Waveland police officer.
Angela James was indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of Felony DUI - causing death or disfigurement, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said in a press release Thursday.
“On July 18, 2021, at approximately 3:40 a.m., state troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Paradise Lane and Hwy. 603,” Parker said in the release. “The driver of the vehicle was found inside … while the other two passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. One passenger succumbed to her injuries, while the driver and the other passenger were treated for serious injuries received from the crash.”
The passenger who died was off-duty Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash, who had just graduated from the police academy two days before the accident.
"It is with great regret that we announce the passing of police officer Katie Cash," Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a statement issued after the crash. "Katie was a 33-year-old mother of two who had just graduated the police academy on Friday, July 16. … We ask that you keep the entire Waveland Police Department in your prayers and especially her two little girls and their family."
Parker said James will be arraigned during the October 2023 court term in Hancock County and a trial date will then be scheduled.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.