On Saturday, Sept. 18, at 4:51 p.m. Waveland police officers were dispatched to 102 Old Spanish Trail in response to a vehicle accident.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast in a statement said that the vehicle collided into the front of the residence.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2001 gray Chevrolet suburban completely inside of the residence, Prendergast said.
The driver has been identified as Jason Smouse of Long Beach, he said.
Waveland Fire Department assisted with providing treatment to Smouse who was transported to Ochsner Medical Center for further treatment, Prendergast said.
The case is currently under investigation, Prendergast said.
