Candidates set for November school board elections
- By Geoff Belcher, General Manager
-
- Updated
While many people are breathlessly counting down the days to the presidential election in November, there will be some local races on the ballot, as well, including seats on the Hancock County and Bay-Waveland school boards.
The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The only candidate on the ballot for the one seat on the Hancock County School Board is the incumbent board member, Danita Ladner Holladay. She has served on the board since January 2015
There are two candidates for a seat on the Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees election — Jesse Shiyou and Dr. Barbara Coatney.
According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, a qualified school board candidate must be a resident and registered voter from the district the seat is for; have a high school diploma or its equivalent; and “Each school board member shall be required to complete a basic course of training and education for local school board members conducted by the Mississippi School Boards Association within six (6) months of his selection. In addition, each school board member shall be required to file annually in the office of the school board a certificate of completion of a course of continuing education conducted by the Mississippi School Boards Association.”
