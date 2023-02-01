The qualifying period for county and state offices ended at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and Hancock County will have a full slate of candidates for this year’s Republican primary elections in August -- but only two races will have Democratic contenders.
Several current local officials will be running uncontested this year, including Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Ladner Necaise; Coroner Jeff Hair; Election Commissioner Dist. 4 Donna Henry; Justice Court Judge 1 Desmond W. Hoda; Supervisor District 5 Darrin “Bo” Ladner; and Tax Assessor/Collector Jimmie Ladner.
Five candidates qualified for the chancery clerk’s position after long-time Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar announced last year he would not be seeking reelection.
The candidates are Jordan Bradford, Kodie Koenenn, JC Brignone and Tiffany Lee Cowman, all Republicans; and Henry Ward, Democrat.
The only other race with a Democratic candidate is for the Supervisor Ward 1 seat, Cody Shiyou. On the Republican ticket for that race, incumbent Supervisor Theresa Ryan will face Donald Wayne Graham and Christopher “Packer” Ladner in the primary.
Candidates for other races include:
• For Constable Place 1, incumbent Terry Necaise and Danny “Boy” Hoda, both Republicans.
• Constable Place 2, Carl N. Berry III, John Ladner, Christopher Dunn Sholar and Colin Freeman, all Republicans.
• Constable Place 3, Guy “Tater” Graham, David J. Perks and incumbent Paul Taylor, all Republicans.
• Election Commissioner Dist. 2, incumbent Sam Henley and Tad Shaw, both Independents.
• Justice Court Judge 2, Williams “Bill” Covington and incumbent Brian S. Necaise, both Republicans.
• Justice Court Judge 3, incumbent Eric C. Moran, R., and Lynn T. Smith, L.
• Sheriff, incumbent Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo Jr., Channing Reynolds and Nathan “Corky” Hoda, all Republicans.
• Supervisor District 2, incumbent Greg Shaw, Chris Smith and Byron Ladner, all Republicans; and Timothy P. Stinson, Jr., Libertarian.
• Supervisor District 3, Shea Michael Ladner and Charles “Chuck” Clark, both Republicans.
• Supervisor District 4, incumbent Scotty Adam and Louis Jimmy Necaise, Jr., both Republicans.
The 2023 Elections dates are as follows:
• Primary Election Day - Tuesday, Aug. 8.
• Primary Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, Aug. 29.
• General/Special Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 7.
• General/Special Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 28.
