Calgon Carbon Corporation on Thursday announced that it intends to expand capacity at its Pearlington, Mississippi plant by adding a second virgin activated carbon production line.
The expansion is expected to add 38 jobs at the plant when complete, according to a company press release issued Thursday.
"The estimated investment in the additional production line will be $185 million," according to the release. "When completed, Calgon Carbon’s virgin granular activated carbon capacity will exceed 200 million pounds per year.
"Calgon Carbon has been in conversation with the Mississippi Development Authority and the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission regarding this exciting project for several months. A final board decision on the plant expansion was granted on June 24 by Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray)., who completed its acquisition of Calgon Carbon in March 2018."
“This expansion enables our activated carbon products to be more broadly used to clean the world’s air and water on an even larger scale,” said Steve Schott, Calgon Carbon’s President and CEO. “There is no better place for this expansion, we have always felt at home in Mississippi, and we appreciate the support and enthusiasm the state and local economic development leaders have shown us, and our parent company, Kuraray.”
"Aptly positioned on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Calgon Carbon's innovative products help industries and communities clean their air and water to protect our precious natural resources," Gov. Tate Reeves said in the release. "This $185 million expansion will further boost production capacity, increasing investment in our natural resources for future generations. Tapping into our skilled workforce and creating 38 new jobs, I’m excited to see more Mississippians get to work and help make these important products that are used across our great nation and the world.”
The Pearlington plant sits on 100 acres within the Port Bienville Industrial Park and has 200,000 square feet of production space and 42 employees, according to the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission. Once the expansion is complete, which is expected in late 2022, the facility will be approximately 400,000 square feet with 80 employees, the company said..
