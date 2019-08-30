The sailing team from the Bay Waveland Yacht Club (BWYC) consisting of helmsman Marcus Eagan, tactician Andrew Eagan, and crew Jackson Benvenutti won first place in the one design Goslings 2019 Viper 640 World Championship and the Viper 640 North Americans with their sailboat, Cajun Underwriting.

The event was hosted by the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in Long Beach, CA.

Forty one competitors entered the regatta from Canada, USA, Australia, Great Britain, and the Republic of South Africa.

Team Eagan had race finishes of: 5-1-(7.0)-7-3-4-7-1-1-1-1-2 totaling 33 points

It was a commanding performance, and it wasn’t even really close at the end. BWYC had all twelve finishes in the top ten, five first finishes.

No other team won first place in a single race more than once. Second place from Annapolis Yacht Club had a total of 44 points. Eagan did not have to sail in the final race because they were so far ahead of the rest of the fleet.

The Viper 640 is a sleek, fast 21’ 10” sport sailboat with a new, bold, simple design that provides incomparable performance in light air or chop. The design includes a low, narrow bow, a pronounced midsection flare, and a powerful sail plan with an oversize spinnaker.

The Eagan team can manage the Viper 640 sailing platform more efficiently than any other team on earth. Much like flying a kite, this most efficient trimming of the sails gives BWYC maximum aerodynamic power which equates to more power/speed than the other sailboats. Jackson Benvenutti commented, “We sail in conditions like this all the time on Lake Pontchartrain - light air and choppy. We focused on getting a good lane off the start so we could put our bow down and go, while remaining as still as possible in the light air.” Eagan said “ we sailed conservatively, starting mid line, and worked on our fleet management.”

There are no better mariners in the world than American sailors. Our seaside hamlet of Bay Saint Louis which has been a fishing village for three hundred years is a great place to learn how to sail.