Bay-Waveland School District Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed on Monday outlined more of the district’s plan for reopening and digital learning.
Reed told the board of trustees the district made one adjustment to the reopening plan they approved.
“That is, we’re going to require masks in situations where it’s not possible to socially distance students and staff,” Reed said. “We are giving all students one mask. We had an additional donation, a community member called and wants to purchase one for every student so they are doing so. Additionally, we were informed today that parents can pick up solid colored masks at the fire stations, both Bay St. Louis and Waveland.”
Reed said that the district’s return to school plan is three-fold. A parent can choose a traditional return to school utilizing social distancing, masks, and increased sanitization. The second option is digital learning. The third option is that a parent can withdraw the child and homeschool.
“That requires them to go to youth court to officially sign up to homeschool their child, at which point, the burden of providing instruction becomes all theirs,” she said.
Reed said the district is currently asking parents, if they are interested in the digital learning program, to complete the Google form online and meet with the principals.
As of Monday, there are 107 students signed up “preliminarily” for digital learning.
“This is before they meet with the principal and talk about the program and how it’s going to look,” Reed said.
Reed said that “a lot of the digital program is contingent upon the number of students that actually sign up for digital learning.”
“It’s going to be a tremendous burden on our instructional staff to offer both an in-person instructional program and a digital program,” Reed said. “So we’re really just hanging kind of loose until we know exactly what the numbers look like so we know what the best thing to do is.”
Reed said that the preliminary plan, as of Monday, is to use the Crossroads Learning Center, which is traditionally used for “students experiencing behavioral difficulties.”
“For this school year only to covert behavior students to a digital learning plan,” she said. “And to utilize CLC for our digital learning plan. We would take those teachers and ask them to provide the digital content for our secondary students. Those teachers are the ones that have the most experience in offering multi-subjects at one time during one period.”
North Bay and Waveland Elementary will also offer the digital program, Reed said, at the buildings.
“We’ll make one section per grade level as the digital classroom,” she said. “That way, we’re not breaking down instruction in every class, just doing it in that way. Hopefully we’ll have less physical students in there for them to work with.”
Reed said the district is also looking at utilizing CARES Acts funding to hire assistants, or rovers, people able to help with technology and additional tasks.
Reed said the district is also going to have a “practice day.”
“All of our staff will come to work, but students will be at home as if we have a digital shutdown,” she said. “We’re going to provide instruction that day exactly like we would in the event our schools have to close during the school year. That information will be super useful to use. That will tell us who really can’t do it because they don’t have the device, they don’t have the Internet capability, they don’t have the supervision, whatever it is. And then we’re going to work with those families individually to see if we can’t get a handle on that.”
Reed also updated the board about the district’s Chromebook order, which is “beyond backordered.”
The order for the Pre-K has been pushed back to December. The district is also purchasing an additional 600 Chromebooks, but that delivery date has been pushed back to March, Reed said.
“We’re going to need to utilize all the Chromebooks that we currently have and we’re going to need to utilize them well,” Reed said.
From the spring home distribution, Reed said that there are still about 100 of the district’s Chromebook that are “still out” and that the district is having “trouble getting back.”
Reed said that some of the summer teachers will be contacting parents to get the Chromebooks back.
Not only will the district need them in the event of a digital shutdown, there are students who may not have a device and have to do digital learning, Reed said.
Reed said that the district’s digital learning plan will revolve around “synchronous learning,” which means “in real time.”
“The parent/student will log in and the teacher will be teaching and they’ll follow that instruction right along,” Reed said. “In order to receive credit and not be counted absent, they’ll have to be logged in for the entire school day. They will also have to take proctored tests. At the secondary level, we’re going to use CLC to proctor the tests so that we don’t have to ask people in the regular buildings to provide regular instruction, provide digital instruction, and proctor tests.”
Reed said that the board would be approving a purchase on Monday that she said would be “very helpful to us.”
“Those are the thermal temperature scanners,” Reed said. “We have ten of them that are coming.”
Reed said they are expected to be in Baton Rouge on July 29 and in Bay St. Louis on Aug. 3. But, the district is looking at the possibility of sending an employee to Baton Rouge to pick them up in order to have them for the first day of school.
“I really believe it’s going to be critically important to get our kids accustomed to the new procedures on the very first day,” she said. “These thermal scanners, they monitor people as they walk by. It takes their temps and records their temperatures. It keeps a log that uses facial recognition and it keeps a log of every person for an extended period of time. So we can go to the machine and ask it to print out temperature for Sandra Reed for the last 30 days and it will give it to you. We also ordered them on wheels so that we can move them around. There may be some times that we do temperature checks twice a day. We would do them at lunch as well. And we would just wheel one of these machines to the cafeteria when students come through to get their lunch, they would walk through the screener as well.”
Reed said members of the administration have also started campus walkthroughs with the district’s nurses “trying to be proactive in terms of ways that we can make the students safer as our students return in the fall.”
“This is a dynamic that is changing rapidly,” Reed said. “I’m probably going to have to ask you (the board) to allow us to have another board meeting next week and we’ll be able to present the formal digital learning plan to you at that time.”
