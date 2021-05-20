The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a new four-year contract with Superintendent Sandra Reed.
The new contract is effective July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2025.
Reed has served as the BWSD superintendent since July 2018. The contract at her appointment was an annual salary of $125,000.
The new contract has different salary scales for each of the four years.
According to the contract, “The salary of the superintendent shall be $154,000 for the first year of this contract (2021-2022); $156,000 for the second year of this contract (2022-2023); $158,000 for the third year of this contract (2023-2024); and $160,000 for the fourth year of this contract (2024-2025); unless later modified by the board in accordance with law and any other terms of this agreement.”
In other action:
During the superintendent’s report, Reed said that the current enrollment is 1,638.
Reed said that the district’s total number of COVID-19 cases to date is 21 teachers and 92 students.
Reed said that the mask mandates for schools is scheduled to be lifted on May 31.
However, the final day for BWSD students is June 4.
“We’re going to just keep in place the COVID protocols that we have for the remainder of the year,” she said. “I think it’s just the simplest thing to do and we just need to ride the same horse across the stream for the remainder of the year.”
She added that there will be no masks required at the upcoming outdoor graduation ceremony.
Reed said that the district will also be offering summer school for grades K-12.
She said that one of the biggest things the district is looking at is dual diploma options for students wishing to graduate with not only a high school diploma but also an associates degree from a community college.
“So we’re really looking at dual credit courses that we’re offering and trying to make that a reality,” she said.
Reed said she hopes to be able to offer that option to the graduating class of 2023.
She said that the third grade reading scores are in, but are embargoed at this time, so she said she is unable to speak about them publicly just yet.
“But, we are over the moon excited about them,” Reed said. “They are absolutely fantastic.”
The board also approved a motion to advertise for bids for the renovations to the Pre-K3 classroom at Waveland Elementary School. Renovations will include new flooring, paint, ceilings and the installations of children’s toilet and children’s level vanity. The advertisement is scheduled to run in the Sea Coast Echo on May 19 and May 26.
The next board meeting is scheduled for June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
