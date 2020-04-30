The Bay-Waveland School District is taking applications for its pre-kindergarten program for the 2020-2021 school year. Applications can be filed online from 8 a.m. Monday, May 4, to 8 a.m. Monday, May 11. Links to the online application are available at www.bwsd.org and on the Bay-Waveland School District’s Facebook page. To apply, children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. The application requires two steps: completion of the application and completion of the preschool screener. The district will schedule a screener appointment after the application has been submitted. Once the student has been screened, parents will be notified by mail or email if the student has been selected for final enrollment into the pre-kindergarten program. After notice of enrollment, registration must be completed in the InfoSnap database which requires two proofs of residency, a birth certificate and immunization (shot) record. Only 40 slots are available in the program.
BWSD opens online applications for pre-k program
- Sea Coast Echo
