The Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District is looking for a new Bay High principal.
The district posted the position on its website on Thursday.
“The position has been posted, but that’s all I’m going to say about that at this time,” Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed said Thursday. “There’s a lot of new information that we have not digested and dealt with yet.”
Current Principal Dr. Amy Yarborough Necaise was reportedly working for Bay High on Thursday and Friday “remotely,” in advance of being “reassigned to a position as an academic strategist,” according to other media Thursday.
Necaise had continued to work at the school since she was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for allegedly not scanning about $123 worth of items in the self checkout at the Waveland Walmart on Aug. 20. She even cheered on the Bay High Tigers football team from the sidelines last Friday night in Gautier.
Walmart has also filed two new affidavits against her alleging additional incidents of misdemeanor shoplifting, one on Aug. 1 for $25.24; and one on Aug. 15 for $51.25. Necaise reportedly turned herself in on those charges on Tuesday.
Justice Court Judge Desmond Hoda set a total of $1,000 in bonds on the new charges.
Reed said a full statement would be forthcoming at a later date.
