Twelve Bay-Waveland School District students were named winners in The Mississippi Bar Association’s 2020 Law Day Art Contest. The theme of this year’s competition was Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.
Waveland Elementary first grader Charlotte Swayze received third place honors among the elementary school statewide winners. “As a statewide winner, Charlotte Swayze's work will be featured in the Mississippi Bar Association magazine, as well as on their website,” said Dale Pohl, Waveland Elementary art teacher.
Pohl submitted the Bay-Waveland students’ posters to the state Bar Association which chooses school winners and from those, the state winners.
Schoolwide winners are as follows:
Kindergarten: Ellen Field, 1st Place; Jayceon Jupiter, 2nd Place; Kayne Hart, 3rd Place; and Mia Rivera, honorable mention.
1st Grade: Charlotte Swazye, 1st Place; Davy Farve, 2nd Place; Easton Hermann, 3rd Place; and Sabrina Khadaroo, honorable mention.
2nd Grade: Emme Strong, 1st Place; Evan Moore, 2nd Place; and Noah Smith, 3rd Place.
10th Grade: Sadie Pohl, 1st Place.
Pohl’s art students also participated in the Promote the Vote contest last fall and the Friends of the Animal Shelter contest and exhibit in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.