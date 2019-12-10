Gregory Prudhomme, a 4-12 grade mathematics teacher at Crossroads Learning Center, is the Bay-Waveland School District’s Teacher of the Year. Prudhomme was recognized at the December meeting of the school board. All five Teachers of the Year in the district were honored earlier at a luncheon hosted by Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed and sponsored by Brenan Compretta of Allstate Insurance.

Prudhomme, a New Orleans native, enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi while working part-time at WalMart. He graduated in December 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics with a minor in Electronics Engineering Technology.

While working as a substitute teacher for the Harrison County School District during the 2007 school year, Prudhomme soon fell in love with teaching and realized his ability to motivate and teach children with positive outcomes. He received such positive feedback from the primary teachers’ students, and students’ parents that he decided to pursue teaching as a career. He earned his Mississippi Educator License in Elementary Education (K-6) with a Mathematics endorsement (7-12).

Prudhomme worked for the Harrison County School District, Gulfport School District and as a long-term substitute for the Bay-Waveland School District.

Prudhomme believes that student success is created through meaningful relationships and is driven to help students overcome barriers that may affect their learning.School officials said Prudhomme was selected because of his hard work with all students but especially those who had to pass the Algebra I test for graduation. Last year he had the best test scores at Crossroads.

He is described as a very hard working teacher who believes that all children can learn and then proves it to everyone including the students.

The Bay-Waveland Teachers of the Year are chosen by their principal with input from coworkers and students. The district Teacher of the Year is selected by a committee and will compete next year at the state level.

The other Teachers of the Year in the district are:

Danielle Adam is a second grade teacher at Waveland Elementary School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She has been teaching at Waveland Elementary since December 2012. She is a summer program teacher for Reading and Science Exploration (RISE), grade level chair for 2019-2020, PBIS Committee co-leader and a student teacher mentor.

Gretchen Ross is the Bay-Waveland Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, she teaches 7th grade math. Ross is a National Board Certified Teacher and coaches the Bay-Waveland Middle School Tigerettes Dance Team. Her test scores are the best in the school in proficiency, growth for all and growth in the Most Promising 25 students.

Brooke Case, a 4th grade teacher, is North Bay Elementary’s Teacher of the Year.

She graduated with honors in December 2013 from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with endorsements in Reading and Social Studies. After graduation she worked as a long term sub in the Bay-Waveland School District and in June 2014 became a third grade teacher at North Bay. She is now going into her sixth year of teaching 4th grade math and science.

Bay High School’s Teacher of the Year is Brandy Schruff, who teaches English II and French. Brandy graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in May 1998, received a graduate assistant position and graduated in August 1999 with a Master of Arts. After graduation she taught at two Coast schools before joining the Bay High staff in July 2009.

She has been a class sponsor and is currently the National Honor Society lead sponsor. She is also a member of the Parent Academy Committee, the Parent Teacher Organization, the School-wide Leadership Team, and the Bay Waveland School District Writing Committee.