Returning student registration for the Bay-Waveland School District’s 2021-2022 school year will be held May 3-May 14. Registration is for students currently enrolled who are returning for next school year.
Parents are required to use their Active Parent account in order to complete registration. To log in, go to bwsd.activeparent.net. Once you are logged into your account, click on the pencil/paper icon at the top right corner of the screen.
For additional information about accessing an Active Parent account, please contact the school or go to the school district’s Facebook page.
