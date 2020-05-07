The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission announced that James Buras has been named Director of Public Works.
In his role, he is responsible for a variety of duties to include overall responsibility for facility life cycle planning, permitting, design, engineering and construction, and maintenance of HCPHC assets.
He will also manage all Port & Harbor grant programs on a federal, state, and local level.
Prior to joining HCPHC, James worked as a Project Manager with Compton Engineering for 8 years. In his role with the engineering firm, James performed detailed design work, managed public bids and contracts, and worked closely with local government agencies. James also spent time in the National Guard, gaining experience in Department of Defense operations and realistic military training.
“James was a lead design engineer on our award-winning dock project at Port Bienville. He knows us well. It says a lot that he wants to join the HCPHC team” said Bill Cork, CEO of Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission. “We are excited to turn him loose on our product development agenda, which is large and growing to meet demand”.
James is a native of Hancock County, and graduated from Hancock High School. He received a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of South Alabama with an emphasis in Structural Engineering and holds a Civil/Structural Engineering Professional License.
James and his wife, Lauren, live in Bay St. Louis and are active members of the community. James is involved in The Hancock County Chamber Leadership program as a committee member and is also active in the Waveland Civic Association.
About HCPHC The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission was established in 1963 to lead the county’s economic development activities. Stennis International Airport and Port Bienville Industrial Park are home to 30 companies with more than 1,000 employees. For more information visit www.portairspace.com
