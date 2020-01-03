The famed Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Bay St. Louis on Jan. 31 as part of another tour of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, courtesy of Mitchell Distributing.

"Oh my gosh, what a gift!" Nikki Moon, owner of the Bay Town Inn and a member of the board of directors for Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast said after the clydesdales' visit last February. "I think Bay St. Louis was so fortunate to be included in their tour of the Coast and what a special night it was for everybody … . It was a great, fun night."

Bay St. Louis was the third stop on the four-city tour for the clydesdales last year. Earlier that week, they visited Biloxi and Gulfport, then Ocean Springs the day after the stop in the Bay.

Bay St. Louis was the only city on the tour to turn the clydesdales' visit into an actual parade, and drew a huge crowd downtown in the process.

The full schedule for this year's tour isn't yet available, but according to Mitchell Distributing's Facebook page, the clydesdales will visit the Coast from Jan. 29-Feb. 2. The city of Bay St. Louis Facebook page says only that the horses will be in town on the 31st.

Anheuser-Busch began the clydesdale tradition in 1933 to mark the end of Prohibition, delivering cases of beer to the then-mayor of New York and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"For folks who came out to see the clydesdales in Old Town, I hope they saw all that Bay St. louis has to offer, even when we don't have a parade," Moon said, "so that they will continue to come down and explore Bay St. Louis and support our unique shops, galleries, restaurants and taverns."