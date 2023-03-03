The famed Budweiser Clydesdales are hoofing it back to Bay St. Louis next month for a parade through Old Town.
The Clydesdales will be touring the Mississippi Gulf Coast April 26-30, thanks to Mitchell Distributing, which also sponsored their appearances here in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The Bay St. Louis parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on April 26.
On the 27th, they will parade in Ocean Springs; then travel to Keesler Air Force Base April 29030 for the Thunder Over the Sound Air & Space Show.
Anheuser-Busch began the clydesdale tradition in 1933 to mark the end of Prohibition, delivering cases of beer to the then-mayor of New York and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.