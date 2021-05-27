The famed Budweiser Clydesdales are hoofing it back to Bay St. Louis on Friday, June 4, Mayor Mike Favre announced on Thursday afternoon.
The Clydesdales will parade through the city starting at 5 p.m. that day.
The parade is scheduled to begin at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor, then turn right on Beach Boulevard to Ulman, Ulman to Second Street, Second to Main, Main back to Beach Blvd, Beach to Union, ending at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot to load back up.
The Clydesdales will be touring the Mississippi Gulf Coast thanks to Mitchell Distributing, will also sponsored their appearances here in 2019 and 2020.
Anheuser-Busch began the clydesdale tradition in 1933 to mark the end of Prohibition, delivering cases of beer to the then-mayor of New York and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
