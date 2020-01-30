The Budweiser Clydesdales are hoofing it back to Bay St. Louis this Friday.

"The horses will hitch at 5 p.m. in front of the Depot on Blaize Avenue with the parade starting at 6 p.m.," according to a press release from Mitchell Distributing.

"We had them here last year and we're very fortunate to have 'em back and I think it's going to be a good parade," Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Tuesday. "To get 'em two years in a row, that's pretty amazing. Hopefully, we have a good turn-out."

The horses will begin this year's tour of the Coat on Wednesday in Biloxi, where they will begin hitching at 5 p.m. east of Hopkins Blvd. under I-110.

On Thursday, the Clydesdales will parade in downtown Gulfport.

On Saturday, they will paid in Ocean Springs.

All downtown events in Gulfport, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs will include delivering a case of beer to local downtown restaurants and bar as part of their parade route.

There will also be public viewing opportunity throughout their visit at Harrison County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-noon.