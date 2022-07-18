A Bay St. Louis woman working as a corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested last week for allegedly smuggling narcotics into the prison.
West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies charged Alisa Plessy, 53, with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II Narcotics; and introduction of contraband into a penal institution, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
“Louisiana State Penitentiary correctional officers prevented drugs from getting to the prison population (Friday) morning,” according to the press release. “The search of a correctional officer as she arrived at work this morning resulted in the discovery of 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines, which were hidden in potato chip bags.”
Plessy resigned prior to her arrest, according to the release. She was a corrections sergeant and had worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary since Oct. 25, 2021.
Louisiana officials said the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.