The Bay St. Louis Police Department and BSL Fire Department both responded Friday morning to a boat fire at the city's municipal harbor.
Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said the incident was "a large vessel fire, a 48-foot Silverton."
Police and firefighters arrived on the scene at about 10:55 a.m. Friday, Ponthieux said.
"Fire Capt. John Farve stated the vessel was unoccupied at the time and sustained heavy damage," Ponthieux said. "Farve stated the fire was quickly contained and extinguished and no other property damage occurred."
Ponthieux said a crew from Sea Tow removed the vessel from the harbor and towed it to a salvage operation in Pass Christian. The harbor quickly returned to full operation.
Ponthieux said the boat was owned by an out-of-town visitor who did not have a regular slip at the harbor.
"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Hancock County Deputy Fire Marshal John Albert Evans," Ponthieux said.
