Old Town Bay St. Louis is gearing up for the third-ever New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop celebration this Saturday at 200 N. Beach Blvd.
People crowded shoulder-to-shoulder in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis last New Year’s Eve for the second Oyster Drop.
“It was more successful than (the first Oyster Drop) in 2020,” event organizer Jim MacPhaille said. “It was great. The Silver Slipper gave us their stage, King Waste helped us with everything, with Josh DeSalvo and Mike Favre doing the fireworks and everybody had a great time.“I think it was fantastic. I want to do it every year.”
MacPhaille created the first event to ring in the New Year for 2020, but the New Year’s 2021 event had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
The “oyster” was created by local artist Steve Barney, at MacPhaille’s request.
Barney said the oyster was carved from a 4x8 block of styrofoam with a Sawzall knife.
This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with more bands — the Dave Mayley Band will be joined this year by Andree and the Giants and Dian Diaz from the Beau Rivage.
