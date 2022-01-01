A Bay St. Louis man is one of three men dead and several others injured after gunshots rang out at a Gulfport New Year’s Eve house party.
According to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, just before midnight, authorities received a report of a shooting at a home on Lewis Avenue in Gulfport.
A total of seven people, Switzer said, had been injured in the shooting after an apparent altercation occurred just as partygoers began leaving the New Year’s Eve bash.
Three people were dead, one person was in critical condition and three others were injured when the gunshots rang out.
Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis was transported to Singing River Gulfport Hospital suffered from a single gunshot wound. He later died in surgery.
Corey Dubose, 23, of D'Iberville and Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport were both taken to Gulfport Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Another victim is currently in fighting for his life , Switzer said, and others were left injured.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.
