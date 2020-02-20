Attorney General Lynn Fitch on Thursday announced that the Cyber Crime Division secured the conviction of 23-year-old Colby Johnson of Bay St. Louis.
According to a release from Fitch’s office, Johnson entered an “open plea, which is pleading guilty without an agreement regarding punishment,” on Feb. 10 to one count of child exploitation.
Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15 and he faces up to 40 years in prison, the release states.
“One of my priorities as Attorney General is to protect the most vulnerable citizens in our states,” Fitch said in the release. “And our children are at the top of that list. I am grateful to the men and women in law enforcement and the prosecutors who work to protect our precious children from predators who seek to exploit them.”
According to the release, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Johnson on Oct. 22, 2019 as part of “Operation Trick or Treat.”
After an investigation, it was learned that Johnson utilized a “social media account to send child sexual abuse images over the Internet,” the release states.
“After his arrest, Johnson confirmed that he owned the device to transmit the images,” the release states. “He also admitted to possessing and transmitting child pornography.”
According to the release, Johnson was one of eight people arrested during the operation and Johnson is the second person convicted of child exploitation since Fitch took office.
